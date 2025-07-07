Left Menu

Marketing Employee's Two-Year Ordeal: Betrayed by Trust

A 26-year-old woman accused Manoj Yadav of rape over two years by promising job promotion. Both worked at a marketing company in Ballia district. A police report was filed, leading to Yadav's arrest under various charges, with officers confirming his detention after formalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:45 IST
A 26-year-old woman has come forward with allegations of being raped by a coworker for nearly two years, exploiting the promise of a job promotion as a lure. The accused, 27-year-old Manoj Yadav, was arrested and is now facing serious charges.

The incident came to light in Ballia district, where both the victim and Yadav were employed at a marketing and networking company. According to police, the victim alleges that Yadav manipulated her trust, promising career advancement in return for his exploitative demands.

Law enforcement officials, including Station House Officer Sanjay Singh, have confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Yadav under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following his arrest near the Bansdih crossing, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh announced that Yadav has been sent to jail after completing legal protocols.

