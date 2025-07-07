Legal Tussle over Alleged Rs 2000 Crore Fraud: A Battle of Accusations and Denials
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, of money laundering in connection with the alleged fraudulent takeover of properties valued at over Rs 2,000 crore. The accusations revolve around a disputed Rs 90 crore loan to Associated Journals Limited. Various defenses question the legitimacy of these charges.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, with money laundering in a case that involves the alleged fraudulent acquisition of properties valued at more than Rs 2,000 crore.
Central to the case is a contentious Rs 90 crore loan to Associated Journals Limited, which the income tax department reportedly labeled as a sham transaction, claiming the funds never flowed. Young Indian, a private company implicated in the matter, challenges the ED's stance, arguing discrepancies between government branches.
Various counsels, including those for Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd, refuted ED's claims, highlighting procedural lapses and questioning the origins of the complaint. They assert that the involved parties acted within legal boundaries, emphasizing the need for credible evidence.
