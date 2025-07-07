Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Rape Conviction

In a decisive ruling on Monday, a local court handed Bharat Patel a 20-year sentence for raping a 16-year-old girl in Bhondsi in 2022.

The conviction came after an FIR was lodged at the Bhondsi police station, leading to an investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Jasmine Sharma, also levied a Rs 30,000 fine against Patel, confirming the verdict. A Gurugram Police spokesperson confirmed the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)