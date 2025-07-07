Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Rape Conviction

A court sentenced Bharat Patel to 20 years in prison for raping a minor in 2022. The victim was assaulted in Bhondsi, and an FIR led to Patel's arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Additionally, a Rs 30,000 fine was imposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling on Monday, a local court handed Bharat Patel a 20-year sentence for raping a 16-year-old girl in Bhondsi in 2022.

The conviction came after an FIR was lodged at the Bhondsi police station, leading to an investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Jasmine Sharma, also levied a Rs 30,000 fine against Patel, confirming the verdict. A Gurugram Police spokesperson confirmed the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

