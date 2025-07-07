Left Menu

Court Reverses Ban on Trinamool Leader Amid Medical Ethics Dispute

The Calcutta High Court lifted a ban on Dr Santanu Sen's medical practice, overturning a decision by the West Bengal Medical Council. Sen faced suspension over allegedly misleading letterhead qualifications. The court criticized the council for not providing clear justifications, allowing for possible renewed proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has offered a reprieve to suspended Trinamool Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen by overturning a West Bengal Medical Council order that suspended his medical registration for two years. This decision was based on an alleged ethics breach concerning qualifications on Sen's letterhead.

The council had removed Sen from the list of registered medical practitioners, claiming his letterhead's use of 'FRCP (Glasg)' could mislead the public. However, Justice Amrita Sinha noted that the council's order lacked detailed reasoning, which left it open to challenge and contrary to principles of natural justice.

Despite dismissing the council's order, the court allowed the possibility of fresh disciplinary proceedings if necessary. The council is directed to provide Sen pertinent documents and evidence related to the case. Meanwhile, Sen is restrained from using the contentious designation on his official documents.

