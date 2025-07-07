Left Menu

Wall Street Tumbles Amid New Tariff Announcement

Wall Street's indexes dropped on Monday after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods from Japan and South Korea, set to begin on August 1. The Dow Jones fell 456.55 points, the S&P 500 dropped 53.47 points, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 187.70 points by midday.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's leading indexes suffered losses on Monday following President Donald Trump's declaration of imposing a 25% tariff on imported goods from Japan and South Korea. This new tariff policy is scheduled to commence on August 1.

As of 12:26 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 456.55 points, translating to a 1.02% drop, bringing it down to 44,369.96. Similarly, the S&P 500 decreased by 53.47 points, equating to a 0.86% loss, falling to 6,225.58.

The Nasdaq Composite also faced a setback, plunging by 187.70 points or 0.88%, reaching 20,413.28. These movements reflect investor concerns over the potential economic impact of the tariffs on international trade relations and market stability.

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

