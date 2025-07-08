Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protection for Hondurans and Nicaraguans

The Trump administration is set to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 80,000 Hondurans and Nicaraguans who have been living and working in the U.S. for the past 25 years. This move aligns with the administration's broad campaign to reduce the number of immigrants protected from deportation.

Secretary Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security assessed the conditions in Honduras and Nicaragua, concluding that their improved situations justified the termination of TPS. Consequently, the status for these groups will expire 60 days after the notices are published in the Federal Register.

Critics argue that the cancellation of TPS stems from an anti-immigrant agenda, with many Hondurans and Nicaraguans having built lives in the U.S. for decades. The decision also impacts other nationalities, with ongoing lawsuits challenging similar moves affecting TPS holders from Venezuela, Haiti, and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)