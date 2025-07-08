Japan and the U.S.: Negotiating Towards a Fair Trade Deal
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced that Japan will continue to negotiate with the U.S. to secure a bilateral trade agreement. Japan received a U.S. proposal to extend trade discussions until August 1. Ishiba reiterated Japan's commitment during a cabinet meeting on U.S. tariff strategy.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed on Tuesday that Japan is committed to negotiating a bilateral trade deal with the United States that would benefit both nations.
During a meeting with his cabinet ministers, Ishiba disclosed that Japan has received a proposal from the United States to persist with trade negotiations, with discussions extended until the newly established deadline of August 1.
This proposal is part of Japan's strategic approach to address U.S. tariffs, underscoring the importance of ongoing dialogue between the two economic powers.
