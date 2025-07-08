Left Menu

Teen Shot Near Azadpur Footbridge: A Crime Unveiled

A shooting incident occurred near a foot overbridge in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, injuring a 17-year-old boy named Aryan. Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting, with the victim's mother identifying the assailants as local residents. Authorities are actively pursuing the suspects.

A teenager, Aryan, was injured in a shooting incident near a foot overbridge in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area late Monday night. The 17-year-old, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was shot twice and has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Aryan was with his mother, Neetu, and two others when three assailants—identified as Laddu, Shamsher, and Shanu—allegedly opened fire, according to police reports. Neetu, who witnessed the attack, informed the authorities about the incident.

Police registered a case at Adarsh Nagar police station and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. The motive behind the attack is currently under investigation as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene.

