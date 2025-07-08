Left Menu

High-Profile Clash at Shri Nath Baba Math Sparks Legal Action

A clash at Shri Nath Baba Math in Uttar Pradesh involving BSP's Rasra Municipal Council chairman and Mahamandaleshwar Kaushlendra Giri has led to a police case against 113 individuals. The conflict allegedly arose from a dispute over local rituals and projects. Legal proceedings and investigations are ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile altercation at the Shri Nath Baba Math in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has led to legal proceedings against over 100 individuals, including the chairman of the Rasra Municipal Council, Vinay Shankar Jaiswal. The clash involved Mahamandaleshwar Kaushlendra Giri, the head of the math, and appears to have escalated from a dispute concerning upcoming rituals and local projects.

Police reports detail that a video surfacing on social media showed the alleged confrontation and led to five arrests, including that of a local journalist. The incident has triggered an FIR under the Bath BNS Act, with charges of incitement and violence.

The conflict has drawn political attention, as the math is associated with the influential Nath sect and has ties to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Authorities warn of stringent action against those involved, as investigations continue into the motives behind the clash.

