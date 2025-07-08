Left Menu

MNS Supporters Detained Amid Tense Protest Standoff in Thane

Police in Mira Bhayander detained several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists ahead of a protest rally. The event, organized by the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, faced law enforcement challenges despite having government permission. State Minister Pratap Sarnaik criticized the police action, which hindered the peaceful morcha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:46 IST
In a tense prelude to a protest rally in Mira Bhayander, Thane district, police detained numerous Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists on Tuesday. This preemptive action was aimed at maintaining law and order in the face of the planned demonstration organized by the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the rally had official permission, but concerns arose over the specific route demanded by the MNS leaders, which posed potential security risks. State Minister Pratap Sarnaik condemned the police's preventive detentions as inappropriate and called for a review of these actions, stating they contradicted government policy.

As protests escalated online with videos of activists detained in police vans, Sarnaik advocated for a peaceful morcha in favor of Marathi interests, urging the administration to reconsider its stance. Police maintained heavy presence in the area as tensions flared over the controversial detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

