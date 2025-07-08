Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines MBBS Student's Plea Against Admission Termination

The Supreme Court dismissed an MBBS student's plea against his admission termination at an Odisha medical college, urging him to approach the high court. The student sought re-admission, stating the termination lacked notice or hearing. He also advocated for uniform procedures in disciplinary matters to ensure fairness.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, declined to entertain an MBBS student's plea challenging the termination of his admission without prior notice at an Odisha-based medical college. Justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan advised the student's counsel, Harshit Agrawal, to address grievances at the high court level instead.

The student, seeking re-admission for the 2024–2029 academic session, argued his termination was illegal, lacking notice or a hearing. He called for uniform procedural guidelines across medical colleges to ensure fairness. Agrawal's decision to skip the high court drew questions from the bench.

Despite citing a similar previous plea, Justice Bindal confirmed the court would not entertain a direct writ petition, leading to the withdrawal of the plea. Agrawal's petition involved multiple parties, including the National Medical Commission and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

