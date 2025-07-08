Left Menu

Tensions Soar as China Targets German Plane with Laser

China's military targeted a German aircraft with a laser during the EU's ASPIDES maritime security operation, according to Germany's foreign ministry. Germany condemned the act as a threat to their personnel and the mission's success, summoning the Chinese ambassador to express their disapproval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:37 IST
Tensions Soar as China Targets German Plane with Laser
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a surprising escalation, China's military has targeted a German aircraft with a laser during the European Union's ASPIDES operation, aimed at securing maritime safety, according to a Tuesday announcement by the German foreign ministry.

The German ministry expressed strong disapproval, saying, "Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable." The statement was made public via the social media platform X.

In response to the incident, Germany has summoned the Chinese ambassador to its foreign ministry, signaling the severity of the situation and its potential implications for international relations.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025