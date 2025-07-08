Tensions Soar as China Targets German Plane with Laser

In a surprising escalation, China's military has targeted a German aircraft with a laser during the European Union's ASPIDES operation, aimed at securing maritime safety, according to a Tuesday announcement by the German foreign ministry.

The German ministry expressed strong disapproval, saying, "Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable." The statement was made public via the social media platform X.

In response to the incident, Germany has summoned the Chinese ambassador to its foreign ministry, signaling the severity of the situation and its potential implications for international relations.