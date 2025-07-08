Left Menu

Germany Responds to China's Laser Targeting Incident with Firm Stance

Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador after China's military reportedly targeted a German aircraft with a laser during an EU maritime security operation, ASPIDES. The German foreign ministry condemned the act, citing potential risks to personnel and operational disruption. The EU and Chinese officials have yet to respond.

Updated: 08-07-2025 13:50 IST
Germany Responds to China's Laser Targeting Incident with Firm Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany has taken diplomatic action by summoning the Chinese ambassador following allegations that China's military targeted a German aircraft with a laser. The aircraft was participating in the EU's ASPIDES mission for maritime security in areas such as the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The German foreign ministry expressed on social media that such actions endanger personnel and interfere with critical operations, labeling the incident as 'completely unacceptable.'

This occurrence heightens existing concerns within the European Union regarding China's expanding influence over essential technologies and security infrastructure across Europe. Official comments from the EU and Chinese authorities are still pending.

