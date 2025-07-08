Left Menu

Shaping Maharashtra's Future: Participate in the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' Survey

Ajit Pawar urges citizens to engage in 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' survey, aiming to shape the state's development vision. The government has launched a campaign to draft a Vision Document with input from the public, targeting various objectives supported by 16 sectoral groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called on citizens to actively engage in the ongoing 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' survey, which seeks to shape the state's long-term development vision.

Speaking in both the legislative assembly and council, Pawar appealed to a wide range of state officials, including MLAs and district collectors, to promote public involvement.

The state government, following its 100-day action plan, has embarked on a 150-day campaign ending on October 2, to draft a 'Viksit Maharashtra @2047' Vision Document. This involves setting long-term, medium-term, and short-term goals supported by 16 sectoral groups focusing on progressive growth, sustainability, inclusivity, and good governance.

The citizen survey, running from June 18 to July 17, 2025, captures people's opinions to guide the vision document. Pawar urged officials to use various platforms to boost participation and instructed administrative leaders to facilitate this through their networks.

Participation is encouraged via a QR code or link on the Maharashtra government website, with options to share aspirations through a linked WhatsApp chatbot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

