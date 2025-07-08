Ex-Banker Caught in Heinous Fraud Attempt on Late Baba Siddique's Legacy
A former bank employee, Vivek Sabhrewal, has been arrested for attempting to take control of a mobile number belonging to deceased NCP leader Baba Siddique. The plan involved impersonating the authorised signatory to access bank accounts and siphon funds. The suspicious activity was reported by Siddique's family, leading to the arrest.
A former bank employee in Delhi was apprehended for allegedly attempting to take over the mobile number of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, aiming to siphon funds from his bank accounts, police reported on Tuesday.
Vivek Sabhrewal, aged 48, was arrested in the Burari area of the national capital, according to an official from Bandra police station. Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was tragically shot dead on October 12, 2024. His daughter, Dr. Arshia Siddique, lodged a complaint posthumously to keep his mobile number active, with her mother, Shahzeen Siddique, recognised as the authorised signatory.
The suspicious activity was caught when an email from Vodafone Idea, regarding the 'updating' of the authorised signatory, was received. It was discovered that a forged email address was used to falsely request access. The police traced the application to Sabhrewal, who confessed to plotting the fraud to gain unauthorized access for financial theft. He faces various charges, including cheating by personation and forgery, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
