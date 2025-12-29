NCP Rivals Unite for Parbhani Civic Polls
Rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have announced an alliance for the upcoming Parbhani Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra. NCP Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar will collaborate, marking the third civic body election they contest together, following tie-ups in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
In a surprising political maneuver, the rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have declared an alliance for the January 15 Parbhani Municipal Corporation elections in central Maharashtra. This collaboration is the third in a series where the two groups have put aside differences to contest together in civic polls.
The announcement came from NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan in Parbhani, arriving just a day before the nomination deadline for candidates. The seat-sharing details between the NCP and NCP (SP), led by former Union minister Sharad Pawar, are yet to be finalized.
This newfound alliance sees NCP Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar aligning with his uncle, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, following previous successful tie-ups for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. Despite the NCP's current alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra's ruling coalition, the NCP (SP) remains with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition.
