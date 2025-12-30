Cracks in Alliance: NCP and Congress to Contest Separately in Nagpur Elections
The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition faces setbacks as Congress and the NCP (SP) decide to contest Nagpur municipal elections independently. Accusations emerge from NCP (SP) of Congress ignoring seat distribution agreements, hinting at an implicit advantage to BJP. Elections are set for January 15 with tight nominating deadlines.
In a significant political development, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition's unity is being tested as its constituents, Congress and the NCP (SP), announce plans to contest the Nagpur municipal corporation elections independently.
The decision followed accusations from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) of Congress not honoring a seat-sharing agreement. Duneshwar Pethe, president of Nagpur NCP (SP), alleged communication attempts with Congress were ignored, leading to speculation about an underlying motive to benefit the BJP.
In 2017, BJP dominated the Nagpur civic body elections, securing 108 out of 151 seats. With elections scheduled for January 15 and tight nomination timelines, political dynamics in Maharashtra are poised for a dramatic shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
