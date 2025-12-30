Cracks in Alliance: NCP and Congress to Contest Separately in Nagpur Elections

In a significant political development, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition's unity is being tested as its constituents, Congress and the NCP (SP), announce plans to contest the Nagpur municipal corporation elections independently.

The decision followed accusations from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) of Congress not honoring a seat-sharing agreement. Duneshwar Pethe, president of Nagpur NCP (SP), alleged communication attempts with Congress were ignored, leading to speculation about an underlying motive to benefit the BJP.

In 2017, BJP dominated the Nagpur civic body elections, securing 108 out of 151 seats. With elections scheduled for January 15 and tight nomination timelines, political dynamics in Maharashtra are poised for a dramatic shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)