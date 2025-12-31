Left Menu

BJP-NCP Alliance Falters in Latur Civic Elections

The potential alliance between BJP and NCP for the Latur Municipal Corporation elections has collapsed. Former minister and BJP's Latur civic poll in-charge, MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar, announced BJP will contest all 70 seats independently, citing interference from lower-level NCP functionaries as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:16 IST
The proposed alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming Latur Municipal Corporation elections has reportedly fallen apart. BJP's Latur civic poll in-charge, MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar, announced Tuesday that his party will now contest all 70 available seats independently.

Efforts, Nilangekar stated, were made by the BJP to form a coalition with the NCP, which garnered initial support from senior NCP figures in the district. However, he attributed the breakdown to interference by junior members within the NCP, who reportedly disrupted the agreement.

Nilangekar, while refusing to name those responsible for sabotaging the coalition efforts, urged the NCP's district leadership to be wary of such disruptive influences. The BJP is now committed to entering the contest with full strength.

