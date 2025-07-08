High Court Denies Bail to Cartoonist Over Objectionable Posts

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has refused anticipatory bail for Hemant Malviya, an accused amateur cartoonist charged with uploading objectionable material, including cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers, on social media. The court deemed this action a blatant misuse of freedom of speech.

In May, a First Information Report was lodged against Malviya, following a complaint by RSS member Vinay Joshi. The FIR accused Malviya of posting provocative material that hurt Hindu religious sentiments, citing inappropriate content involving Lord Shiva, Modi, and the RSS.

The Indore bench, led by Justice Subodh Abhyankar, ruled out bail, citing deliberate attempts to disturb communal harmony. Malviya's lawyer argued his client was not responsible for comments made by others, but the court maintained the seriousness of the alleged offenses under relevant legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)