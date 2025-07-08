Left Menu

High Court Denies Bail to Cartoonist Over Objectionable Posts

The Madhya Pradesh High Court denied anticipatory bail to Hemant Malviya, accused of posting objectionable cartoons of PM Modi and RSS workers. The court viewed this as misuse of freedom of speech, emphasizing the potential to disturb communal harmony and outrage religious sentiments. Malviya's lawyer contested this claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:15 IST
High Court Denies Bail to Cartoonist Over Objectionable Posts
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has refused anticipatory bail for Hemant Malviya, an accused amateur cartoonist charged with uploading objectionable material, including cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers, on social media. The court deemed this action a blatant misuse of freedom of speech.

In May, a First Information Report was lodged against Malviya, following a complaint by RSS member Vinay Joshi. The FIR accused Malviya of posting provocative material that hurt Hindu religious sentiments, citing inappropriate content involving Lord Shiva, Modi, and the RSS.

The Indore bench, led by Justice Subodh Abhyankar, ruled out bail, citing deliberate attempts to disturb communal harmony. Malviya's lawyer argued his client was not responsible for comments made by others, but the court maintained the seriousness of the alleged offenses under relevant legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025