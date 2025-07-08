Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Talks
Emerging market currencies and stocks rose as investors anticipated more trade deals following President Trump's tariff announcements. Trump extended the tariff deadline and proposed 25% tariffs on several nations. Markets are hopeful for negotiation time or a reversal in duties. Southeast Asia, the EU, and others are in talks with the U.S.
Emerging market currencies and stocks rose on Tuesday as investors remained optimistic despite U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff strategy. Market participants are betting on more trade deals before the recently extended deadline.
On Monday, Trump proposed imposing 25% tariffs on several key trading partners, including Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia, escalating tensions that have been building this year. However, he extended the deadline for negotiations until August 1, providing countries more time to secure agreements.
Major economies in Southeast Asia are intensifying negotiations to reach a deal before the new deadline. The South Korean won and Thailand's baht reclaimed their losses from Monday. Meanwhile, South Africa saw a recovery in assets despite facing a 30% tariff threat. Other nations, such as the European Union and India, are also rushing to secure trade deals with the U.S. in light of the new tariff proposals.
