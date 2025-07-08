Left Menu

Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Talks

Emerging market currencies and stocks rose as investors anticipated more trade deals following President Trump's tariff announcements. Trump extended the tariff deadline and proposed 25% tariffs on several nations. Markets are hopeful for negotiation time or a reversal in duties. Southeast Asia, the EU, and others are in talks with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:22 IST
Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market currencies and stocks rose on Tuesday as investors remained optimistic despite U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff strategy. Market participants are betting on more trade deals before the recently extended deadline.

On Monday, Trump proposed imposing 25% tariffs on several key trading partners, including Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia, escalating tensions that have been building this year. However, he extended the deadline for negotiations until August 1, providing countries more time to secure agreements.

Major economies in Southeast Asia are intensifying negotiations to reach a deal before the new deadline. The South Korean won and Thailand's baht reclaimed their losses from Monday. Meanwhile, South Africa saw a recovery in assets despite facing a 30% tariff threat. Other nations, such as the European Union and India, are also rushing to secure trade deals with the U.S. in light of the new tariff proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025