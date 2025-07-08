Left Menu

Outcry Against Gang Violence: Businessman's Killing Sparks Political Tension

The murder of businessman Sanjay Verma by unidentified assailants has triggered outrage and political tension in Punjab. His family demands justice, questioning the rampant gangster culture. Political leaders blame both state and central governments for the lawlessness, with protests ensuing to hold them accountable.

The recent daylight murder of local businessman Sanjay Verma has ignited a wave of political tension and public outcry across Punjab. Verma, co-owner of 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' was fatally shot by unidentified assailants, raising serious concerns over rising gangster violence.

Verma's grieving family, supported by business communities, called for justice, questioning the increasing prevalence of gangsters. Jagat Verma, Sanjay's brother, voiced his anguish while political figures from the BJP, Congress, and AAP attended the funeral, marking a rare moment of unity in demanding swift legal action.

The killing also sparked a protest, with Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar leading a march condemning the perceived breakdown of governance under the current AAP government. Political leaders criticized both state and central leaderships, urging immediate action to curb gang violence.

