Hamas Accused of Using Sexual Violence as a War Tactic: Calls for Legal Reforms in Conflict Situations

An Israeli report released Tuesday accuses Hamas of employing sexual violence as a deliberate tactic in its Oct 7, 2023, attacks. Compiled by the Dinah Project, the report relies on survivor accounts, first responder testimonies, and forensic evidence to reveal a systematic use of such violence by Hamas.

The report, crucially, calls for a revamped legal framework for prosecuting conflict-related sexual violence, noting that traditional evidence types are insufficient due to the silencing of victims. It suggests integrating various forms of evidence and a joint criminal responsibility approach.

The report emerges amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the 21-month Gaza war. It underscores the grave human rights violations attributed to Hamas and urges urgent legal reforms to address these issues comprehensively.

