Hamas Accused of Using Sexual Violence as a War Tactic: Calls for Legal Reforms in Conflict Situations
A new Israeli report highlights how Hamas used sexual violence as a strategic war weapon during its Oct 7, 2023, attacks. The Dinah Project emphasizes the need for revised legal approaches to prosecute such crimes, noting Hamas's tactics silenced victims, complicating evidence collection. An ongoing ceasefire is under negotiation.
An Israeli report released Tuesday accuses Hamas of employing sexual violence as a deliberate tactic in its Oct 7, 2023, attacks. Compiled by the Dinah Project, the report relies on survivor accounts, first responder testimonies, and forensic evidence to reveal a systematic use of such violence by Hamas.
The report, crucially, calls for a revamped legal framework for prosecuting conflict-related sexual violence, noting that traditional evidence types are insufficient due to the silencing of victims. It suggests integrating various forms of evidence and a joint criminal responsibility approach.
The report emerges amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the 21-month Gaza war. It underscores the grave human rights violations attributed to Hamas and urges urgent legal reforms to address these issues comprehensively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Evidence in Gopalpur Beach Gang Rape Case
Behind the Curtain: Prosecution Presents Evidence Against Walmik Karad
Claudia Sheinbaum Demands Evidence in U.S.-Mexico Financial Dispute
Delhi Court Overturns Conviction Due to Lack of Evidence
Conclusive DNA Evidence Unveils Massive Cover-Up in Pune Porsche Crash