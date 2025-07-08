Rajasthan Sand Mining Clash Leaves Five Injured, Sparks Protests

A violent clash erupted in Rajasthan's Nagaur district after sand mining operators allegedly drove their vehicle over villagers, injuring five individuals. The incident occurred near the Aada Marg intersection on Rohisha Road in the Riyambadi area on Monday evening.

Three critically injured individuals were referred to a hospital in Ajmer and are reported to be in stable condition. Local villagers attempted to stop a vehicle carrying sand, which led to the dispute and the alleged attack. Police confirmed the mining activity was legal and registered a cross-FIR as the villagers reportedly damaged the operators' vehicles.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered, demanding arrests of those responsible. Authorities agreed to a temporary closure of the contested mining lease. Political figures, including former MLAs, engaged in negotiations with officials as demonstrations persisted. The situation remains tense, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)