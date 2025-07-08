Deadly Houthi Rebel Attack on Cargo Ship in Red Sea
A Houthi rebel attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea resulted in three mariners killed and two wounded. The EU naval force confirmed the attack on the Greek-owned Eternity C, which began Monday night. The incident follows another Houthi attack claimed in the Red Sea.
In a tragic incident on the Red Sea, Houthi rebels launched an attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, leading to the death of three mariners and injuring two others, according to the European Union's naval force.
The vessel, identified as the Greek-owned Eternity C, was targeted beginning Monday night, with hostilities extending into Tuesday morning. One of the injured suffered severe injuries, resulting in the loss of a leg.
While the Houthis have not officially claimed responsibility for this specific attack, the EU naval force and other organizations attributed it to the rebel group. This event follows a recently claimed and allegedly successful attack by the Houthis on another ship in the Red Sea.
European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others, reports AP.
