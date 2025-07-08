Left Menu

Humanitarian Strain: Afghanistan Faces Influx Amid Mass Deportations

The Red Cross warns of another million Afghans potentially returning from Iran, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. With over 1.2 million already repatriated and aid efforts underfunded, concerns rise over destabilization. The U.N. refugee agency reports daily crossings and the psychological toll on returning families.

Updated: 08-07-2025 18:13 IST
The Red Cross has issued a stark warning regarding the potential return of an additional one million Afghans from Iran due to mass deportations. This situation is heightening the already severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where resources are stretched thin.

Since the beginning of the year, over 1.2 million individuals have been repatriated from Iran, according to U.N. refugee data. The situation has worsened following recent skirmishes between Iran and Israel, prompting increased deportations. At a Geneva press briefing, Sami Fakhouri, Head of Delegation for Afghanistan at the Red Cross, described scenes of busloads of people being returned at the Islam Qala border.

Afghanistan is grappling with an existing humanitarian crisis, made worse by thousands more pressured to return from Pakistan. Fakhouri expressed concern over the 10% funding status of the 25 million Swiss franc appeal to aid returnees. U.N. spokesperson Babar Baloch highlighted the psychological trauma for returning families.

