Left Menu

Celebrating a Champion of Constitutional Supremacy: Chief Justice Gavai

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai emphasized the constitutional supremacy championed by Dr. B R Ambedkar, advocating for judiciary independence and socio-economic equality. Celebrated by the Maharashtra legislature, Gavai highlighted Ambedkar’s vision of an evolving Constitution that integrates women and backward communities into the mainstream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:34 IST
Celebrating a Champion of Constitutional Supremacy: Chief Justice Gavai
Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

In an address underscoring the importance of constitutional supremacy, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai highlighted Dr. B R Ambedkar's belief in an autonomous judiciary and the need for an evolving legal framework. Speaking after his elevation to the country's top judicial post, Gavai was celebrated by the Maharashtra legislature.

During his speech, Gavai credited the Constitution, supported by judiciary, executive, and legislature, with fostering socio-economic equality across India over the past 75 years. As the Constitution approaches its centenary, the Chief Justice reflected on his role in the judicial process that has integrated marginalized communities into the national fold.

Justice Gavai's address echoed Ambedkar's vision of a dynamic Constitution that advances fundamental rights through amendments. He noted the progress of women and backward communities into leadership roles, emphasizing the judiciary's crucial role as the watchdog of citizens' rights amidst the structural balance of federalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025