Celebrating a Champion of Constitutional Supremacy: Chief Justice Gavai

In an address underscoring the importance of constitutional supremacy, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai highlighted Dr. B R Ambedkar's belief in an autonomous judiciary and the need for an evolving legal framework. Speaking after his elevation to the country's top judicial post, Gavai was celebrated by the Maharashtra legislature.

During his speech, Gavai credited the Constitution, supported by judiciary, executive, and legislature, with fostering socio-economic equality across India over the past 75 years. As the Constitution approaches its centenary, the Chief Justice reflected on his role in the judicial process that has integrated marginalized communities into the national fold.

Justice Gavai's address echoed Ambedkar's vision of a dynamic Constitution that advances fundamental rights through amendments. He noted the progress of women and backward communities into leadership roles, emphasizing the judiciary's crucial role as the watchdog of citizens' rights amidst the structural balance of federalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)