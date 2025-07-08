Left Menu

Man Arrested for Offensive Social Media Remarks on Hindu Deities

A 30-year-old man named Ravi Shankar was arrested for making offensive remarks about Hindu deities on social media. A complaint was filed, leading to his arrest under specific sections of the BNS for actions intended to outrage religious feelings and public mischief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:59 IST
A man from Piparwar village was detained on Tuesday over controversial comments about Hindu deities on social media platforms. The arrest came following a complaint filed to the authorities.

The Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Meena, confirmed the arrest, noting that the accused, identified as Ravi Shankar, faced charges under sections of the BNS covering actions intended to incite religious outrage and public mischief.

Authorities made the arrest based on a video post by Shankar containing content deemed offensive to Hindu religious beliefs. The community awaits further proceedings in this developing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

