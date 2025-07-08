NHAI Plants 17,000 Trees Along Jewar Airport Corridor Under Green Drive

In a landmark step toward integrating sustainability with infrastructure development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken a massive plantation drive, planting nearly 17,000 trees along the Faridabad–Noida International Airport Corridor in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative, aligned with the ongoing ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign, aims to fortify India’s commitment to environmental preservation while advancing its road transport infrastructure.

The drive was ceremonially led by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and supported by key dignitaries including:

Shri Ajay Tamta , Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways

Shri Harsh Malhotra , Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways & Corporate Affairs

Dr. Mahesh Sharma , MP, Gautam Buddha Nagar

Shri Dhirendra Singh , MLA, Jewar

Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI

Senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), local administration, and school students also participated in the plantation ceremony held at the Yamuna Expressway Interchange on the Faridabad–Noida International Airport Road.

Environmental Commitment: Reducing Pollution Through Green Corridors

Speaking at the event, Shri Nitin Gadkari emphasized the urgent need to address pollution caused by vehicular emissions. “A major share of pollution in our cities comes from fossil fuels consumed by vehicles. It is our duty to reverse this through cleaner fuels and environmental restoration,” he said.

He highlighted that the ministry is actively promoting the use of alternative fuels like ethanol and scaling up waste utilisation in road construction—having already used around 80 lakh tonnes of waste for building highways.

Key environmental initiatives outlined by Shri Gadkari include:

Rainwater harvesting along National Highways to boost water conservation

Recycling of construction waste in road building

Saturation of tree plantations along highways to absorb pollutants and improve air quality

He lauded NHAI’s remarkable efforts in planting over 5 crore trees along National Highways and called the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign a “noble initiative” that aligns with India’s sustainability goals.

Green Corridor for a Global-Scale Airport

The Faridabad–Noida International Airport Corridor, being developed as a major arterial route connecting Delhi-NCR to the Noida International Airport at Jewar, is not just an engineering marvel—it is being designed as a model Green Corridor. The plantation of 17,000 trees along this stretch will serve multiple ecological purposes:

Enhancing air quality by acting as natural carbon sinks

Reducing soil erosion and stabilizing road embankments

Supporting biodiversity through native species planting

Improving roadside aesthetics and offering shade for commuters

This balanced focus on ecological health and infrastructural utility is expected to set a new national benchmark for green infrastructure.

Massive Afforestation Drive: Numbers That Speak

NHAI’s plantation drive has achieved exceptional scale and consistency. Highlights include:

67 lakh trees planted in FY 2024–25 , surpassing the target of 60 lakh

Over 12 lakh trees planted so far in 2025 under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign

4.78 crore trees planted along National Highways since the implementation of the Green Highways Policy, 2015

Over 70,000 trees transplanted, preserving mature trees that would otherwise be cut

NHAI has been diversifying plantation techniques by implementing:

Dense Miyawaki-style plantations

Bamboo plantations for rapid green cover

Vertical landscaping in urban corridors to maximize greenery in limited spaces

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Development

The tree plantation drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from school students, symbolizing the intergenerational commitment to environmental stewardship. Their involvement also reinforces the message of nurturing environmental consciousness from a young age.

NHAI’s broader vision, supported by MoRTH, includes creating community-driven plantations along National Highways, encouraging public-private partnerships, and integrating ecological planning into every stage of highway development.

Building Roads with Roots in Sustainability

The plantation of 17,000 trees along the Faridabad–Noida Airport Corridor marks another stride in India's pursuit of sustainable infrastructure development. By combining green vision with engineering execution, NHAI is redefining how transport corridors can contribute not only to connectivity but also to climate resilience, biodiversity, and public health.

As India moves toward becoming a global economic and infrastructure leader, initiatives like ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ ensure that progress does not come at the cost of the environment but in harmony with nature.