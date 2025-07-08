Nepal PM Mobilizes for Urgent Flood Relief in Rasuwa

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has activated emergency protocols to tackle the aftermath of catastrophic floods in Rasuwa district, where at least 18 individuals are missing.

In a heartfelt expression of grief over the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property, Oli emphasized on social media the urgency of effective rescue and relief operations, reassuring that all relevant authorities have been alerted. He has reprioritized his schedule to oversee emergency response actions, continuously liaising with security forces to facilitate ongoing operations.

The deluge of floodwaters, precipitated by severe rains, demolished critical infrastructures such as the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge. Among the missing are six Chinese citizens, highlighting the international dimension of the crisis. Accompanied by senior government officials, PM Oli surveyed the severely affected regions near the Nepal-China border for firsthand assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)