Left Menu

Nepal PM Mobilizes for Urgent Flood Relief in Rasuwa

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli prioritizes efforts to rescue and provide relief for victims of devastating floods in Rasuwa district. With 18 people missing, including six Chinese nationals, Oli cancels non-essential engagements and coordinates closely with security and emergency services for effective operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:26 IST
Nepal PM Mobilizes for Urgent Flood Relief in Rasuwa
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has activated emergency protocols to tackle the aftermath of catastrophic floods in Rasuwa district, where at least 18 individuals are missing.

In a heartfelt expression of grief over the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property, Oli emphasized on social media the urgency of effective rescue and relief operations, reassuring that all relevant authorities have been alerted. He has reprioritized his schedule to oversee emergency response actions, continuously liaising with security forces to facilitate ongoing operations.

The deluge of floodwaters, precipitated by severe rains, demolished critical infrastructures such as the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge. Among the missing are six Chinese citizens, highlighting the international dimension of the crisis. Accompanied by senior government officials, PM Oli surveyed the severely affected regions near the Nepal-China border for firsthand assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025