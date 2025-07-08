Municipal Unrest: Karnataka Employees Strike for Rights

On Tuesday, municipal operations were disrupted in 11 municipal corporations across Karnataka as employees went on strike led by the Confederation of Karnataka State Municipal Corporation Employees' Associations. While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ended its protest, 10 other municipal corporations continue their indefinite strike, according to State President A Amruth Raj.

A significant demonstration took place at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, highlighting demands such as the reinstatement of suspended revenue officers involved in a Scheduled Caste survey investigation. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath assured the staff that the issues of suspended personnel would be addressed and communicated to the state government for resolution.

Protesters from other municipalities, including Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and others, rallied for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission allowances, revisions in recruitment rules, and the extension of insurance and health benefits favorable to state employees. Director of Municipal Administration, Prabhulinga Kavalikatti, acknowledged the grievances and promised a comprehensive review.

(With inputs from agencies.)