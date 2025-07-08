Tragic Double Suicide in Najafgarh: Families' Disapproval Leads to Extreme Step

A romantic relationship marred by familial opposition culminated in a tragic incident in Najafgarh, Delhi, where a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl reportedly took their own lives by hanging. The duo's relationship had faced stiff resistance from their families, sparking investigation into conspiracy claims and triggering widespread concern.

The incident unfolded around 4 pm on a fateful Sunday, as discovered by the Delhi Police in the Nagli area of Dwarka's Najafgarh. Rescuers from the fire department broke open the locked iron gate, uncovering the unconscious pair inside the room. Upon reaching a local hospital, they were pronounced dead on arrival.

In what previously escalated to legal proceedings before mutual resolution, tensions between the families persisted. Allegations from the man's family suggest conspiracy, citing threats from the girl's uncle. Authorities are now probing all angles, including forensic analysis and mobile phone records, to piece together the sequence of events leading to this heart-wrenching outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)