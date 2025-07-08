Left Menu

Dramatic Shootout: Police Kill Two Suspects in Businessman Murder Case

In a dramatic encounter, police shot dead two suspects involved in the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma in Fazilka. Verma was killed by motorcycle-borne gunmen, triggering political outrage. Two accomplices were arrested, leading police to evidence in Panj Peer Tibba, where a shootout ensued. Efforts are ongoing to catch the remaining suspects.

In a dramatic development, law enforcement officials have confirmed the fatal shooting of two individuals allegedly linked to the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma. The incident occurred during an operation in the Panj Peer Tibba area, aimed at recovering crucial evidence related to the case.

The murder of Verma, who was gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants, has ignited widespread concern over public safety. The opposition is concentrating their criticism on the government's handling of law and order in Punjab, particularly after the shooting occurred in broad daylight near a bustling area.

Earlier, police made headway by arresting two suspects, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet, who provided intel leading to the shootout. Efforts continue to apprehend remaining suspects, with police asserting that significant leads have been gathered in this high-profile investigation.

