High-Stakes Hearings in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court tackled critical cases, including the refusal to accept an apology in Lakshmi Puri's defamation case, a plea for a probe into a fatal Karol Bagh fire, inquiries into the detention duration of 2020 Delhi riots suspects, the rejection of a plea to destroy intercepted communications, and the denial of bail in a rape case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:29 IST
The Delhi High Court made significant rulings on crucial matters this Tuesday. The court refused to accept an apology from Saket Gokhale in the defamation case involving Lakshmi Puri.

Additionally, the court heard a plea demanding an investigation into a tragic fire in Karol Bagh that claimed two lives. In the ongoing 2020 Delhi riots case, the court queried how long suspects could be detained.

Further, a plea to destroy transcripts of intercepted communications was rejected, and in a separate case, the court denied bail to a man accused of rape under the pretext of marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

