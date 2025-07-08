Left Menu

Nimisha Priya's Desperate Battle for Clemency in Yemen

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, faces imminent execution for the alleged murder of a Yemeni national. Her family has yet to receive official updates, while efforts focus on blood money negotiations as a last resort for clemency. Financial hardships compound her family's distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:34 IST
Nimisha Priya's Desperate Battle for Clemency in Yemen
  • Country:
  • India

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse, faces the death penalty in Yemen for allegedly murdering a Yemeni man. Her family, unaware of official updates, learned from news reports about a potential execution set for July 16.

Despite the Supreme Judicial Council upholding her capital punishment in November 2023, talks continue for a possible reprieve through blood money negotiations with the victim's family.

The Nimisha Priya Action Council remains focused on this slim chance for clemency. Meanwhile, her family grapples with financial strain and debts incurred from a defunct Yemeni clinic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025