Nimisha Priya's Desperate Battle for Clemency in Yemen
Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, faces imminent execution for the alleged murder of a Yemeni national. Her family has yet to receive official updates, while efforts focus on blood money negotiations as a last resort for clemency. Financial hardships compound her family's distress.
Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse, faces the death penalty in Yemen for allegedly murdering a Yemeni man. Her family, unaware of official updates, learned from news reports about a potential execution set for July 16.
Despite the Supreme Judicial Council upholding her capital punishment in November 2023, talks continue for a possible reprieve through blood money negotiations with the victim's family.
The Nimisha Priya Action Council remains focused on this slim chance for clemency. Meanwhile, her family grapples with financial strain and debts incurred from a defunct Yemeni clinic.
