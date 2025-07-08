Left Menu

Empowering Scheduled Castes: NCSC's 2023-24 Vision

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes submitted its Annual Report 2023-24 to President Murmu, addressing challenges faced by Scheduled Castes. It includes recommendations for better enforcement of laws, welfare benefits, and socio-economic development for SCs, aiming to strengthen constitutional rights for the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has officially presented its Annual Report for the 2023-24 period to President Droupadi Murmu, shedding light on persistent issues faced by the Scheduled Castes community in India.

Led by Chairperson Kishor Makwana, the delegation comprised NCSC members Love Kush Kumar, Vaddepalli Ramchander, and Secretary Gudey Srinivas. The report was submitted as per Article 338 of the Constitution.

The document offers an in-depth analysis of the implementation of constitutional safeguards and welfare initiatives by governments, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger enforcement of protection laws and improved socio-economic strategies for Scheduled Castes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

