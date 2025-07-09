Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Controversial Federal Workforce Reduction

The U.S. Supreme Court has authorized President Donald Trump's administration to push forward with plans to downsize and restructure federal agencies, reflecting a significant step in his campaign to reshape the U.S. government. This decision overrides a block imposed by a U.S. District Judge earlier this year.

In a decision issued Tuesday, the justices lifted an order that had halted large-scale federal layoffs. A memorandum from the Trump administration plans reductions at various federal departments, including Agriculture, Commerce, Health, and Human Services. However, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the sole dissenting voice in the Supreme Court's brief unsigned order.

This move has sparked controversy, especially amongst unions and non-profits who argue that such unilateral executive actions exceed presidential powers. The ruling could potentially impact hundreds of thousands of jobs, as the administration pursues what it calls a necessary government overhaul.