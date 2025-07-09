Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Trump Administration's Federal Workforce Downsizing

The Supreme Court has approved President Trump's plan to downsize the federal workforce, despite warnings of lost services and job cuts. The court's order overrode previous lower court decisions, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting. The administration claims the plan aligns with voter mandates and aims for government efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 03:17 IST
The US Supreme Court has given the green light to President Donald Trump's initiative to reduce the federal workforce, dismissing concerns about the potential loss of essential government services and significant layoffs.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the justices overturned prior lower court orders that had temporarily stalled these reductions. This decision follows an executive order from Trump and directives for agencies to initiate job cuts, despite not specifying individual layoffs.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the sole dissenter, voicing concern over the court's readiness to approve actions she deemed legally dubious, warning of drastic consequences. Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields hailed the decision as a victory affirming the President's constitutional powers to enhance government efficiency.

