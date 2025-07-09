Supreme Court Upholds Trump Administration's Federal Workforce Downsizing
The Supreme Court has approved President Trump's plan to downsize the federal workforce, despite warnings of lost services and job cuts. The court's order overrode previous lower court decisions, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting. The administration claims the plan aligns with voter mandates and aims for government efficiency.
- Country:
- United States
The US Supreme Court has given the green light to President Donald Trump's initiative to reduce the federal workforce, dismissing concerns about the potential loss of essential government services and significant layoffs.
In a ruling on Tuesday, the justices overturned prior lower court orders that had temporarily stalled these reductions. This decision follows an executive order from Trump and directives for agencies to initiate job cuts, despite not specifying individual layoffs.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the sole dissenter, voicing concern over the court's readiness to approve actions she deemed legally dubious, warning of drastic consequences. Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields hailed the decision as a victory affirming the President's constitutional powers to enhance government efficiency.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions on Trump's Executive Orders
Justice Department Whistleblower Accuses Top Official of Ignoring Court Orders
Court Ruling Defends Federal Unions Against Trump's Executive Order
Justice Department Scrutinizes UC Faculty Diversity Hiring Practices
Justice Department to Probe University of California Diversity Hiring