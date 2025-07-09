High Alert: Polish Air Defenses Mobilized Near Ukraine Border

In a concerted effort to ensure the safety of its airspace, Polish and allied aircraft were mobilized early Wednesday morning following Russian air strikes aimed at western Ukraine, near the Polish border. This information was confirmed by the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces.

By 0215 GMT, western Ukraine had been on high alert with air raid warnings in effect for almost three hours. The Ukrainian Air Force had issued warnings about the potential threats posed by Russian missile and drone attacks.

The heightened tension reflects ongoing challenges in the region as Ukraine continues to grapple with security threats along its borders, influencing its neighboring countries' military readiness.

