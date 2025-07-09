Nationwide Strike Unites Millions in Protest Against Labour Codes

In a powerful display of dissent, a collective of 10 central trade unions launched a nationwide strike on Wednesday, significantly impacting various essential services including postal, banking, and electricity. The large-scale protest reflects opposition to the new labour codes and other pressing issues.

According to Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress, approximately 25 crore workers participated in the strike. The agitation spanned numerous states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar, with substantial disruptions reported across sectors.

Significant industries, including copper and coal mining, are experiencing the strike's brunt, alongside post, banking, and public transport systems. Accompanying the workers, farmer unions from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are organizing protests, demanding better support prices and loan waivers, aligning with the nationwide industrial action.

(With inputs from agencies.)