Historic CBI Triumph: Monika Kapoor Extradited After 25-Year Manhunt

The CBI has successfully extradited Monika Kapoor from the US, ending her 25-year evasion of justice. Kapoor, accused of a massive export fraud, faced numerous legal challenges before her extradition was finalized. Her return highlights CBI's commitment to prosecuting fugitives despite international boundaries.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully extraditing Monika Kapoor from the United States after a 25-year pursuit. Kapoor, accused of forging export documents and causing significant financial loss to the Indian government, was arrested by a CBI team in the US.

This extradition marks a second major win for the CBI, following Nehal Modi's arrest. Monika Kapoor, accompanied by the CBI team, is set to face trial in India. Her extradition emphasizes the CBI's unwavering commitment to bringing fugitives to justice, regardless of international borders.

The CBI has used mutual legal assistance and Interpol coordination to secure over 100 extraditions in recent years, setting a benchmark in cross-border criminal enforcement. Kapoor's extensive legal battle in US courts ended with the United States Court of Appeals upholding her extradition in March 2025.

