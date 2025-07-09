Deadly Drone Attack Strikes Kursk Beach: Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian beach in Kursk killed three people, including a rescuing serviceman, and injured seven. The attack targeted a family-frequented area, leading to accusations between Russia and Ukraine of civilian targeting. Previous regional incursions and ongoing operations intensify the conflict.
A Ukrainian drone strike on a beach in the Russian city of Kursk resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a Russian serviceman involved in rescue efforts, and left seven others injured, as confirmed by the region's acting governor on Wednesday.
The attack, described as deliberate and targeting a location popular among families, was reported by Alexander Khinshtein via the Telegram messaging app. Russia's defense ministry confirmed that 86 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight, with 23 over Kursk.
The conflict, now in its fourth year, continues to see civilian casualties on both sides. The recent attack has escalated tensions, with historical incursions into the Kursk region adding to the operational conflicts between Ukraine and Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
