South Korea Upholds Defense Cost Agreement Amid U.S. Pressures

South Korea reaffirms its commitment to previously agreed terms with the United States on defense cost sharing. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's statements implying the need for South Korea to contribute more financially for the American military presence stationed in the country.

Updated: 09-07-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:35 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea is set to adhere to the defense cost-sharing terms previously established with the United States, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday. This confirmation comes amidst recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that South Korea should increase its financial contributions to sustain the American military presence in the region.

A foreign ministry official stated that South Korea remains committed to the terms, asserting that the agreement serves both nations' interests. The defense pact outlines the shared financial responsibilities of maintaining the U.S. troops stationed in the country for regional security purposes.

The South Korean government's decision to uphold the existing financial arrangements reflects its strategic importance in maintaining strong U.S.-South Korean military and diplomatic ties. It also follows a broader U.S. diplomatic strategy of urging allies to assume greater financial responsibility for their defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

