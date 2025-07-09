Karnataka's Law and Order: Stability and Strategic Growth
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assures that the state's law and order situation is stable, with improvements due to enforcement measures and special task forces. Crime rates have declined, and recruitment is underway to fill police vacancies. Economic growth is linked to maintaining peace in coastal regions.
On Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the stability and gradual improvement in the state's law and order situation, attributing success to strict enforcement and specialized task forces.
During a briefing after prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in the district, Parameshwara highlighted crime rate decreases statewide, emphasizing the critical role of maintaining peace in promoting economic growth and job opportunities, particularly in sensitive districts like Dakshina Kannada.
Parameshwara also addressed recruitment efforts to tackle personnel shortages in the police department, including plans to fill 10,000-15,000 vacancies. Furthermore, the government is considering local requests for more emergency vehicles and new police outposts.
