Assam's Commercial Sector Paralyzed by Nationwide Strike

Commercial vehicles were conspicuously absent from Assam's roads on Wednesday as various unions joined forces in a nationwide strike against the Central government's alleged anti-labour policies. The strike, supported by state transport workers' bodies, has brought disruptions, excluding school and emergency services.

Key unions such as the All India Road Transport Federation and North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union participated, while city buses and taxis in Guwahati were affected, inconveniencing commuters. Additionally, power sector workers staged protests demanding the protection of public utilities from privatization efforts.

The coordinated strike action was spearheaded by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions involving 10 central trade unions and was backed by Left parties across the state, including significant participation from tea garden workers demanding better wages and welfare measures.