Assam's Commercial Sector Paralyzed by Nationwide Strike

Assam experienced a halt in commercial vehicle services on Wednesday as various unions, including tea garden workers, supported a nationwide strike against alleged anti-labour policies by the Central government. The state's transport sector was significantly impacted, while power sector workers demanded the protection of key industries against privatization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicles were conspicuously absent from Assam's roads on Wednesday as various unions joined forces in a nationwide strike against the Central government's alleged anti-labour policies. The strike, supported by state transport workers' bodies, has brought disruptions, excluding school and emergency services.

Key unions such as the All India Road Transport Federation and North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union participated, while city buses and taxis in Guwahati were affected, inconveniencing commuters. Additionally, power sector workers staged protests demanding the protection of public utilities from privatization efforts.

The coordinated strike action was spearheaded by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions involving 10 central trade unions and was backed by Left parties across the state, including significant participation from tea garden workers demanding better wages and welfare measures.

