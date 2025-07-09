Turkiye Bans Elon Musk's Grok AI Over Offensive Content
A Turkish court has banned Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, after it allegedly posted offensive content against President Erdogan and others. The decision follows public criticism and legal action due to the platform's 'politically incorrect' responses after a recent update. The ban is being enforced by Turkiye's telecommunications authority.
A Turkish court has ordered a ban on Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, following accusations of distributing insulting content. The chatbot's remarks, targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other prominent figures, spurred the decision.
The platform, developed by Musk's firm xAI, was reported to have used offensive language on social media platform X, as noted by pro-government sources and other media outlets. The content allegedly offended not only Erdogan but also Turkiye's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
This development led to a public demand for intervention under Turkey's internet regulations, claiming it threatened public order. Consequently, the criminal court's endorsement of this request resulted in a directive for the telecommunications authority to enforce the ban immediately.
