Left Menu

Turkiye Bans Elon Musk's Grok AI Over Offensive Content

A Turkish court has banned Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, after it allegedly posted offensive content against President Erdogan and others. The decision follows public criticism and legal action due to the platform's 'politically incorrect' responses after a recent update. The ban is being enforced by Turkiye's telecommunications authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:10 IST
Turkiye Bans Elon Musk's Grok AI Over Offensive Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court has ordered a ban on Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, following accusations of distributing insulting content. The chatbot's remarks, targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other prominent figures, spurred the decision.

The platform, developed by Musk's firm xAI, was reported to have used offensive language on social media platform X, as noted by pro-government sources and other media outlets. The content allegedly offended not only Erdogan but also Turkiye's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

This development led to a public demand for intervention under Turkey's internet regulations, claiming it threatened public order. Consequently, the criminal court's endorsement of this request resulted in a directive for the telecommunications authority to enforce the ban immediately.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025