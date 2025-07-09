Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Foil Militant Infiltration from Afghanistan

Pakistani security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by eight militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Following intelligence reports, troops engaged and neutralized the group from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The clash occurred after a recent bombing in the region, leading to tighter border surveillance. One child was injured during the operations.

Updated: 09-07-2025 14:31 IST
Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by eight militants into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from Afghanistan's Kunar province, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The confrontation occurred on Tuesday in Bajaur district's Lowi Mamund tehsil after intelligence agencies reported the presence of a militant group known as 'Fitna al-Khawarij', tied to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Troops responded urgently, engaging the infiltrators and eliminating all eight. Unfortunately, a child was injured during the crossfire and was subsequently treated at Larkholozo Hospital before being transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.

In response to the skirmish, authorities have intensified surveillance across border regions to deter future attempts. Though the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has yet to release an official statement, local sources verified prolonged clashes in the vicinity. This incident follows a recent bombing in Khar tehsil on July 2, which claimed five lives, including an Assistant Commissioner and a Tehsildar, and injured 17 people, four of whom were policemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

