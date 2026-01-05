Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement to establish a joint committee comprising 13 business leaders to negotiate the reopening of their border for trade. This border has been shut since last October following clashes over militancy emanating from Afghanistan.

The Express Tribune reported that the committee includes six members from Pakistan and seven from Afghanistan. The Pakistani side is led by Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi of the FPCCI, with Mohammad Wali Amini heading the Afghan delegation.

The primary goal is to reopen trade routes and improve border management. The talks are expected to result in a comprehensive roadmap, offering a lasting solution for traders and the public. Both countries' business communities have welcomed the initiative, hoping for a positive revival of bilateral trade routes such as Torkham.

