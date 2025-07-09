Key IPS Officer Reshuffle: Focus on Anti-Naxal Ops

In a strategic reshuffle, senior IPS officer Sanjeeb Panda has been named the Additional Director General (ADG) for anti-Naxal operations, according to an official notification by the Home department.

Panda, who previously served as ADG, Training and Director at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA), will now oversee both the special intelligence wing and anti-Naxal operations.

Other significant transfers include Akhileshwar Singh, a 2009 batch IPS officer, now serving as DIG of Police for the state intelligence wing in Bhubaneswar, and Kanwar Vishal Singh, moving to DIG of Police for the south-western range in Koraput.

(With inputs from agencies.)