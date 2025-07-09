Left Menu

Arrest in Majnu Ka Tila: The Story Behind the Double Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested Nikhil, the 25-year-old accused in the Majnu Ka Tila double murder case. After murdering his former partner and a six-month-old toddler, he attempted suicide but fled to his hometown in Uttarakhand. He was tracked and detained by a Delhi police team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:57 IST
Arrest in Majnu Ka Tila: The Story Behind the Double Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 25-year-old man in connection with the Majnu Ka Tila double murder case, according to police sources on Wednesday.

Identified as Nikhil, the accused was captured in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Police allege he killed his former 22-year-old live-in partner and a six-month-old child. Following the crimes, he reportedly tried to end his own life at the scene but did not succeed. He then escaped to his hometown.

A dedicated police team from Delhi managed to trace his whereabouts and arrest him. Investigations are ongoing as efforts are made to bring him back for further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025