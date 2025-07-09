Arrest in Majnu Ka Tila: The Story Behind the Double Murder Case

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 25-year-old man in connection with the Majnu Ka Tila double murder case, according to police sources on Wednesday.

Identified as Nikhil, the accused was captured in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Police allege he killed his former 22-year-old live-in partner and a six-month-old child. Following the crimes, he reportedly tried to end his own life at the scene but did not succeed. He then escaped to his hometown.

A dedicated police team from Delhi managed to trace his whereabouts and arrest him. Investigations are ongoing as efforts are made to bring him back for further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)