Tragic Loss: Father and Son Found Dead in Well
A father and son tragically died after entering a well in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The incident, possibly caused by poisonous gas or electrocution, occurred when the son attempted to remove dead frogs. The local police are currently investigating the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:59 IST
A father and his teenage son died after entering a well at their home in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, possibly due to poisonous gas or electrocution, police reported on Wednesday.
The tragedy unfolded on Monday in Uni village, Sipat area, when the son first attempted to remove deceased frogs from the well. Identified as Kailash Das Goswami and his son Anshu, the family is mourning their loss.
Goswami, who had recently constructed the well, followed his son into it after sensing danger. Neighbors and police assisted in retrieving their bodies. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.
